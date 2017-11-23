Featured
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of London woman
Brittany Lynn Boyce
CTV London
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 2:50PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 28, 2017 3:15PM EST
London police have arrested the suspect wanted in the death of a woman killed in a hit-and-run last week.
Brittany Lynn Boyce, 29, of London, was arrested at an address on Florence Street arounD 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.
She is charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of assault with a weapon.
Boyce will appear in court on Wednesday.
Deborah Titus, 64, of London, died after being struck by a vehicle at Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue on Nov. 21.
Police say some of her property had been stolen and she was attempting to retrieve it from a vehicle driven by the suspect. A bystander came to her aid, at which point the driver of the vehicle drove away.
Titus was struck and the bystander was dragged a short distance, suffering minor injuries.