

CTV London





London police have arrested the suspect wanted in the death of a woman killed in a hit-and-run last week.

Brittany Lynn Boyce, 29, of London, was arrested at an address on Florence Street arounD 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.

She is charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of assault with a weapon.

Boyce will appear in court on Wednesday.

Deborah Titus, 64, of London, died after being struck by a vehicle at Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue on Nov. 21.

Police say some of her property had been stolen and she was attempting to retrieve it from a vehicle driven by the suspect. A bystander came to her aid, at which point the driver of the vehicle drove away.

Titus was struck and the bystander was dragged a short distance, suffering minor injuries.