

CTV London





London Police are investigating two separate bank robberies in downtown London yesterday.

The first robbery happened at the Scotiabank at 420 Richmond Street around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say a lone male entered the bank and demanded money. He indicated he had a firearm. The suspect then fled on foot.

While police were investigating this matter, another call was received around 4:35 p.m. indicating that a male suspect matching the same description had attended the RBC bank at 383 Richmond Street. In that case, the robber also demanded money and fled on foot.

Multiple officers attended the area and located a suspect. A 53-year-old London man was arrested and remains in custody.

No one was injured in either of the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.