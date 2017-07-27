Featured
Suspect arrested after being tracked by canine unit
OPP charged the same London man with driving while under suspension twice within a 22-day period in February and March of 2017.
An erratic driver drew the attention of three different police forces Wednesday afternoon and a suspect was eventually arrested after fleeing on foot during a traffic stop.
London police were the first to get a complaint about an erratic driver earlier on Wednesday. By 3:45 p.m. Middlesex OPP responded to another complaint of an erratic driver matching the same description on Sharon Drive in Middlesex Centre.
A short time late an officer with the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police Service, spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to pull them over. The vehicle did stop but the driver fled on foot.
Oneida police along with the OPP’s canine unit conducted an extensive search and eventually the 30-year-old man was located and arrested. He is facing numerous charges and police are also investigating reports that the suspect vehicle was involved in an earlier minor collision.
