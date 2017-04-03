Featured
Susan Truppe named as Ontario PC candidate for London North Centre
Former federal MP for London North Centre announced on Friday, November 4th, 2016, that she's seeking the PC nomination to represent the riding provincially.
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 5:53AM EDT
Susan Truppe has won the nomination for London North Centre for Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives.
The announcement was made Sunday evening as the former London North Centre Member of Parliament will look to unseat Deputy Premier and Liberal MPP Deb Matthews.
Matthews has held the riding since 2003.
Truppe served as Parliamentary Secretary for the Status of Women in Stephen Harper’s government.
Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown congratulated Truppe in a statement saying, “Susan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our impressive slate of candidates.”
The next provincial election is expected to take place by June 7th 2018.
