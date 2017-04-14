

CTV London





A week ago Londoners were waking up to snow on the ground, but this weekend many of us might think it's time to hit the beach.

On Saturday temperatures are expected to hit the mid to low 20s. As of this morning the high for Saturday is forecasted to be 23 degrees.

The catch?

Showers are likely for the morning along with the risk of thunderstorms. Environment Canada does say that the rain should clear out in the afternoon.

On Sunday the high will be a more modest 19 degrees, still well above normal. However it will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers.

We will return to reality on Monday, with an expected high of 10 degrees.