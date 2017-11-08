

London police are sending out another warning to students after an alleged assault and home invasion near Western University.

Officers continue to investigate incidents involving large groups of people (both men and women) assaulting others or entering homes while the residences are occupied.

Several incidents have occurred over the past two weeks.

The most recent incident took place on Saturday at about 12:15 a.m. on Patricia Street.

The resident had invited friends over, but noticed two women who were not invited had entered the home.

When asked to leave, one of the women allegedly assaulted one of the residents, at which point a number of other individuals forced their way into the home and a large fight ensued.

Police attended the residence and the victim was found to have minor injuries.

The suspects were gone prior to police arrival. The investigation is ongoing.

“While we know that homes that are occupied by students are being targeted, the previous incidents were only in the area of Fanshawe College,” said Det. Sgt Blair Harvey.

“The incident this past weekend was in the area of Western University which means that all post-secondary students in our community need to be extra vigilant.”

In October, put out a notification in the wake of two bold break and enters in the northeast part of the city to remind everyone, and students in particular, to keep doors and windows locked, even while at home.

Anyone with information in relation to these incidents is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com