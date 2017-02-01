Featured
It was a tense afternoon for children and parents in Goderich with three schools in lockdown for a brief time.
Dismissal was delayed for students on Wednesday afternoon at Goderich District Collegiate Institute as well as Goderich public school and St. Mary's Catholic school.
Police say a small object, such as a pellet or rock, was launched at an outside window at the high school.
Police had been searching for a suspect and wanted to make sure any threat had dissipated before letting the students out of the buildings.
The investigation continues.
