Woodstock Police issued a warning Friday morning, saying an investigation had led to an increased police presence in one area.

Specifically, police said they would be searching near Highway 401 between Oxford Road 29 and Oxford Road 8, for the entire day.

The search, which is related to a drug investigation, involves police dogs and an OPP tactical unit. Police said it did not represent a public safety concern.

People driving in the area were being asked to reduce their speeds.