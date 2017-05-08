

CTV London





Striking workers of the Canadian Hearing Society (CHS) have reached a tentative settlement with the agency.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says it reached the deal Monday and have set a ratification vote for Friday.

CUPE represents more than 2000 workers in 24 offices in Ontario, including in London.

"I'm pleased to say we now have a resolution," said Stacey Connor, president of Local 2073 in a news release. "We have a deal that we can recommend to our members."

The deal would end a nine-week strike that began in early March.

CUPE and the CHS have been in talks with a mediator since last week.