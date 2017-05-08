Featured
Striking Canadian Hearing Society workers reach tentative settlement
Canadian Hearing Society workers represented by CUPE Local 2073 will remain on strike after talks broke off Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 3:31PM EDT
Striking workers of the Canadian Hearing Society (CHS) have reached a tentative settlement with the agency.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says it reached the deal Monday and have set a ratification vote for Friday.
CUPE represents more than 2000 workers in 24 offices in Ontario, including in London.
"I'm pleased to say we now have a resolution," said Stacey Connor, president of Local 2073 in a news release. "We have a deal that we can recommend to our members."
The deal would end a nine-week strike that began in early March.
CUPE and the CHS have been in talks with a mediator since last week.
