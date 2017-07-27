

CTV London





More information is starting to emerge regarding last week's train derailment in Strathroy.

Bob Bruder from the Transportation Safety Board has confirmed to CTV News that it is specifically looking at one train car that was hauling cement at the time of the crash.

Bruder says investigators will be taking that car apart, checking the wheels and other factors to see if there was a mechanical fault with the car.

Bruder adds that it was the first of 13 cars to leave the track in downtown Strathroy.

Thirteen cars from a freight train heading west jumped the tracks around 4:20 a.m. July 19, leaving a large mess for CN and emergency crews.

Firefighters were able to quickly establish that nothing hazardous was leaking, however one tanker was leaking a non-hazardous dye.

Evacuations were not required however all rail crossings in the heart of Strathroy were shut down for a time.