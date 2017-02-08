

CTV London





Strathroy-Caradoc police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 54-year-old man.

Brenton (Brent) Douglas Wallis was last seen on Wednesday February 1st.

Police have not released any description regarding clothing or location he was last seen.

Wallis is from Strathroy and police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information regarding Wallis’ whereabouts is asked to call Strathroy police.