Stratford man arrested after barricading himself in an apartment
A Stratford Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 12:52PM EST
A 29-year-old Stratford man is in custody following a brief stand-off with police.
Shortly before 6:0 a.m. Tuesday, police say a man in crisis barricaded himself into an apartment on Buckingham Drive.
Officers eventually made entry into the apartment and arrested the man.
No one was injured and police say public safety was never in jeopardy.
Charges are pending and the investigation continues.
