Stratford man among two dead in central Ontario plane crash
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 10:20AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 3, 2017 11:54AM EDT
GRAVENHURST, Ont. -- Two men have died in the crash of a small plane in central Ontario.
The plane went down Friday along Highway 11 near the community of Gravenhurst in the province's Muskoka region.
Ontario Provincial Police say one of the men who died was from Stratford, the other from Bracebridge, but their identities aren't immediately being released.
The Transportation Safety Board says it is sending a team to gather information on what happened.
