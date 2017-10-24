

CTV London





The redevelopment of one of the Stratford Festival’s theatres has received a big financial boost.

Dan Bernstein and his wife Claire Foerster have pledged to put $10 million toward the rebuild of the Tom Patterson Theatre Centre.

Bernstein, who lives in Connecticut, is the chair of the festival’s board. In that role, he was tasked with helping find an architect to rebuild the theatre.

Redevelopment plans call for the theatre to integrate the nearby Avon River into its design, while offering more space for production, education and other events.

The province has already committed $20 million to the project, while the festival hopes to get an equal amount from the federal government. City councillors must also sign off on the festival’s plan for the space.