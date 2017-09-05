

CTV London





A Sarnia man who police say appeared to be drooling was charged with drug possession after he allegedly dropped paraphernalia in front of officers.

Police say the 21-year-old approached police near the corner of George and Forsyth Streets around 1:30 a.m. Saturday as officers were dealing with another individual.

The man was wearing a house coat and jogging pants and asked why officers were speaking with his friend.

Police say when the suspect walked away, he dropped two clear baggies containing paraphernalia.

He was arrested and police found several grams of meth during a search.

He was released on a promise to appear.