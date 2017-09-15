Featured
Stolen vehicles recovered in Huron County, police say
CTV London
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 3:49PM EDT
Two people are facing charges after stolen vehicles were found on a property.
South Bruce OPP received a report Thursday that a vehicle was taken from a residence in the 2300 block of Concession 2 in Huron Township.
They say the owner watched as his Chevrolet Silverado was taken from the driveway. The truck was located on River Mill Line in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township.
A young offender was arrested near the stolen truck.
At 1:10 p.m. officers raided a River Mill Line property.
As a result of the investigation, police recovered a stolen Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, a stolen Honda CRV and a stolen Yamaha RS Rage snowmobile.
The estimated, combined value of the seized items was $73,000.
A 42-year-old female of no fixed address was charged with possessing a controlled substance and three counts of possessing stolen property.
A 17-year-old was also charged.