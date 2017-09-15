

CTV London





Two people are facing charges after stolen vehicles were found on a property.

South Bruce OPP received a report Thursday that a vehicle was taken from a residence in the 2300 block of Concession 2 in Huron Township.

They say the owner watched as his Chevrolet Silverado was taken from the driveway. The truck was located on River Mill Line in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township.

A young offender was arrested near the stolen truck.

At 1:10 p.m. officers raided a River Mill Line property.

As a result of the investigation, police recovered a stolen Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, a stolen Honda CRV and a stolen Yamaha RS Rage snowmobile.

The estimated, combined value of the seized items was $73,000.

A 42-year-old female of no fixed address was charged with possessing a controlled substance and three counts of possessing stolen property.

A 17-year-old was also charged.