It's been weeks, but OPP continue to search for a missing Perth South man.

Derek Ritz, 51, was last seen in the Avonton Road area of Sebringville on Dec. 31, 2016, sometime before 3:00 a.m.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt and a dark colored leather motorcycle jacket.

Ritz is described as 5’11” tall, 170 lbs; he has shoulder length brown hair that is unkempt.

He has brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm of a woman with a snake.

Ritz may be carrying an orange backpack.

He is known to frequent Sebringville and Stratford and usually travels on foot.

Contact Perth County OPP if you have any information.