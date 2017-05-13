

CTV London





Elgin County OPP are still investigating a hit-and-run near West Lorne that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries last week.

Around 5:10 a.m. May 13, police were called to Dunborough Road, near Silver Clay Line after a cyclist was struck by a passing motorist.

The motorist failed to remain at the scene.

Police say the 40-year-old man from Dutton-Dunwich was hit sometime between 4:15 a.m. and 5:04 a.m.

The cyclist remains in critical condition.

Police have received some tips from the public but no arrests at this time.

Witnesses are urged to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.