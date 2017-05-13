Featured
Still no arrests following serious hit-and-run near West Lorne
Location of hit-and-run near West Lorne Ont. on May 13, 2017. (Brent Lale/CTV)
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 10:26AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 19, 2017 1:43PM EDT
Elgin County OPP are still investigating a hit-and-run near West Lorne that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries last week.
Around 5:10 a.m. May 13, police were called to Dunborough Road, near Silver Clay Line after a cyclist was struck by a passing motorist.
The motorist failed to remain at the scene.
Police say the 40-year-old man from Dutton-Dunwich was hit sometime between 4:15 a.m. and 5:04 a.m.
The cyclist remains in critical condition.
Police have received some tips from the public but no arrests at this time.
Witnesses are urged to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
