

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





A standoff that lasted five and a half hours ended peacefully Monday afternoon, with a man surrendering.

London police had surrounded a home on Trafalgar Street near Anderson Avenue and were communicating with a man inside.

The standoff started around 10 a.m. Monday in the east end of the city, with multiple police officers on scene. It ended around 3:30 p.m. when a man came out with his arms raised.

London police say a male inside the home had oustanding warrants.

They had asked people to avoid the area.

One man who lives on the street said he could hear police yelling at someone inside the home at 859 Trafalgar Street to come out.

"They called out a man's name," said witness Todd Miller. "He said, 'If you want me, come and get me.'"

Miller said a woman who was inside the residence had left earlier.