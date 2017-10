CTV London





St. Thomas police continue to search for Jessica Elson, 24.

Police are concerned for Jessica’s well being.

She was last seen by her family on the evening of Oct. 21.

Elson is described at 5'3, weighing 140 lbs. with short brownish red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.