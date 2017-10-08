

CTV London





A Saturday morning traffic stop in St. Thomas led to the seizure of crystal methamphetamine, a quantity of ammunition, empty gun holsters, weapons and $2,900 in cash.

Police stopped a vehicle around 8 a.m. for a traffic offence and arrested the driver and passenger. Based on the items seized in the vehicle, a search warrant was conducted at a St. Thomas residence, police said.

Police found a large quantity of unknown white substance, various pills, a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine, cannabis and two replica firearms.

The homeowner was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The men stopped in the vehicle were charged with drug possession, trafficking and possession of a firearm, plus probation breach.

Police say the unknown white substance found at the home will be sent for further analysis to determine its chemical make-up with more charges possible.