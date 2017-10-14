Featured
St. Thomas police seize $8K worth of fentanyl patches
Fentanyl patches seized by St. Thomas police on Oct. 13, 2017 (Supplied)
St. Thomas police have seized 30 fentanyl patches, worth about $8000 following a raid at a south end residence on Friday.
Police also recovered several thousands of dollars and two vehicles.
A 52-year-old St. Thomas resident and a 31-year-old London residents have been charged and remanded into custody.