St. Thomas police continue to look for suspects wanted in connection with counterfeit bills being used.

On March 17, police issued a warning to business owners regarding counterfeit money being used throughout the city.

Photos were released to assist police in identifying a suspect. Since then there were two more incidents reported with two different suspects.

As a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old man from London was arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit currency and utter counterfeit currency.

As well, a warrant has been issued for another suspect and police are hoping to identify a third.

They say last Wednesday, an unknown male entered a north end gas station and attempted to use a counterfeit $100 to purchase cigarettes and a Dr. Pepper.

The store clerk immediately recognized the bill as counterfeit and indicated he was going to call police.

The male fled the store. Police are asking for assistance in identifying the male in the photo.