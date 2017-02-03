Featured
St. Thomas police searching for missing man
Missing St. Thomas man John Simon (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 12:38PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 3, 2017 12:39PM EST
St. Thomas police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
John Simon, 41, was reported missing Thursday.
His last contact with family members was on Jan. 25.
He was last seen leaving his last known temporary address on Tuesday, getting into a silver Volkswagen.
Police say he does not have access to a cell phone.
Contact St. Thomas police if you have any information.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.