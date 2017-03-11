Featured
St. Thomas Police officer injured during arrest
A St. Thomas man is in custody following his arrest on Friday, March 10, 2017 in which an officer was injured.
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 11:51AM EST
A St. Thomas police officer was injured during an arrest yesterday.
Police were called to a coffee shop on Friday around 5:00 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated man who refused to leave the premises. Police attempted to get the cooperation of the 54-year-old St. Thomas man, but police say he resisted their directions.
A struggle ensued during the attempt to arrest him, and an officer sustained a non life-threatening injury that required treatment in hospital.
Police say the man then kicked another officer who attended to assist. The suspect was then arrested and taken to the police station, where police say he continued to be non-compliant and kicked a second officer.
The man has been held in custody pending his court appearance. He is charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and being intoxicated in a public place.
