

CTV London





A St. Thomas police officer has been charged with several alleged sexual offenses involving a girl.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the alleged incidents took place from January 2016 to January of this year and the involve a female youth.

The SIU was first notifier about the complaints on Sept. 8.

As a result of the SIU's investigation, Cst. Garry Christiansen is charged with the following:

•One count of sexual assault

•One count of sexual interference

•One count of invitation to sexual touching

•One count of sexual exploitation

•One count of assault

Christiansen was arrested Thursday but later released on a number of conditions.

He will appear in a St. Thomas court on Oct. 17.