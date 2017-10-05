Featured
St. Thomas police officer charged after alleged sexual assaults against girl
Special Investigations Unit file photo.
CTV London
Published Thursday, October 5, 2017 2:35PM EDT
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged with several alleged sexual offenses involving a girl.
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the alleged incidents took place from January 2016 to January of this year and the involve a female youth.
The SIU was first notifier about the complaints on Sept. 8.
As a result of the SIU's investigation, Cst. Garry Christiansen is charged with the following:
•One count of sexual assault
•One count of sexual interference
•One count of invitation to sexual touching
•One count of sexual exploitation
•One count of assault
Christiansen was arrested Thursday but later released on a number of conditions.
He will appear in a St. Thomas court on Oct. 17.