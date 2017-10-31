

CTV London





A St. Thomas man is facing several charges after stealing a police officer’s Taser weapon and using it on them.

Officers were called to Elgin General Hospital Monday evening to deal with an unruly person.

The suspect grabbed an officer’s Taser and used it, striking the officer in the thigh.

A 22-year-old man is charged with disarming a police officer, assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.

Officers returned to EGH on Tuesday to bring the suspect to court, but the suspect resisted officers once again.

He was additionally charged with resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, assault with a weapon and disarming a police officer.