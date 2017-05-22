Featured
St. Thomas Police investigating pair of break and enters
Published Monday, May 22, 2017 9:18AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 22, 2017 9:31AM EDT
St. Thomas Police are investigating after two businesses were broken into early Monday morning.
According to police a business located at Wellington Street and First Avenue was robbed around 3:30 a.m.
Police were alerted to the situation by an alarm. Once on scene they found an undetermined amount of money had been stolen.
Police were able to identify a second business that was broken into, however it is unknown if anything was stolen at this time.
Both stores had the front door locks broken. Officers attempted to track the suspect but were unsuccessful. It is believed they may have left the area northbound on First Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at Police 519-631-1364 or call Crime Stoppers.
