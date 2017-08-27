

CTV London





St. Thomas police have charged a woman they say was impaired and walked away from a collision.

Police were called to the Sunset Drive-Wellington Road roundabout Saturday evening after a caller said a woman walked away from an accident scene.

Police located a 36-year-old woman walking a short distance from the scene.

She was given a breathalyzer test and registered two times the legal limit of alcohol in her blood, police say.

An investigation revealed the woman had a court order not to consume alcohol.

She has been charged with operating a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in her blood and breach of a court order.