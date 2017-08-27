Featured
St. Thomas police charge woman following crash on roundabout
CTV London
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 4:23PM EDT
St. Thomas police have charged a woman they say was impaired and walked away from a collision.
Police were called to the Sunset Drive-Wellington Road roundabout Saturday evening after a caller said a woman walked away from an accident scene.
Police located a 36-year-old woman walking a short distance from the scene.
She was given a breathalyzer test and registered two times the legal limit of alcohol in her blood, police say.
An investigation revealed the woman had a court order not to consume alcohol.
She has been charged with operating a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in her blood and breach of a court order.