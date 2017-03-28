Featured
St. Thomas police arrest man on child pornography charges
CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 12:39PM EDT
A St. Thomas man is facing child pornography charges.
Police say the man was arrested following a search at a residence in the city.
Officers seized a computer they say had images that constitute child pornography.
A 60-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
In 2016, the police service applied for and was granted provincial funding to establish a Technological Crimes Officer with responsibilities in digital forensics and Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) matters.
Since inception, the I.C.E. Unit has commenced many investigations as well as assisting other units within the organization.
