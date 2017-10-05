

CTV London





A 31-year-old man is facing charges after being arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, St. Thomas police were notified about a man carrying a gun in his waistband near Talbot and Alexandria Streets.

The man was located quickly and taken into custody.

The weapon turned out to be a pellet gun.

Police say he was already under a weapons ban.

The suspect is also wanted by London police and will answer to those charges as well.