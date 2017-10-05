Featured
St. Thomas police arrest man for carrying concealed weapon
(Supplied)
CTV London
Published Thursday, October 5, 2017 11:53AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 5, 2017 12:08PM EDT
A 31-year-old man is facing charges after being arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, St. Thomas police were notified about a man carrying a gun in his waistband near Talbot and Alexandria Streets.
The man was located quickly and taken into custody.
The weapon turned out to be a pellet gun.
Police say he was already under a weapons ban.
The suspect is also wanted by London police and will answer to those charges as well.