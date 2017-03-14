

CTV London





A St. Thomas man was handed the keys to his new ride Tuesday -- a black Honda Civic -- after winning the grand prize of Tim Hortons "Roll Up the Rim to Win" contest.

Albert Hemstra says it came at the right place at the right time.

"The day I won the car, I was in getting my little truck e-tested and it actually failed the e-test. As I was rolling up the rim, he passed me this paper that said it failed the etest and I said to him, I might not need it anyway," Hemstra said with a chuckle.

Hemstra won the vehicle at the Tim Hortons on Commissioners Road East and Deveron Crescent earlier this year.