St. Thomas man rides into the sunset with Roll Up the Rim prize
Albert Hemstra is handed the keys to his brand new 2017 Honda Civic after winning Roll Up The Rim To Win. (Eric Taschner)
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 1:02PM EDT
A St. Thomas man was handed the keys to his new ride Tuesday -- a black Honda Civic -- after winning the grand prize of Tim Hortons "Roll Up the Rim to Win" contest.
Albert Hemstra says it came at the right place at the right time.
"The day I won the car, I was in getting my little truck e-tested and it actually failed the e-test. As I was rolling up the rim, he passed me this paper that said it failed the etest and I said to him, I might not need it anyway," Hemstra said with a chuckle.
Hemstra won the vehicle at the Tim Hortons on Commissioners Road East and Deveron Crescent earlier this year.
