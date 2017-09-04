

CTV London





St. Thomas police are investigating a late night robbery and assault.

Police say around 11:00 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old St. Thomas man was riding his bicycle in the area of Wellington and Ross Street when he was approached by a man wearing a ski mask, back hoodie and blue jeans.

The suspect grabbed the victim and kicked him in the stomach and then stole some cash.

He then fled on foot, running eastbound on Wellington Street.

Police attended the scene and looked for the suspect but couldn't find him.

The victim was not hurt.

Contact St. Thomas police if you have any information.