

CTV London





A 43-year-old man is facing child pornography-related charges in St. Thomas.

St. Thomas police Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant around 8 a.m. Wednesday at a north side home.

As a result of the search, several electronic devices were seized and the 43-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody at the home.

The man is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

The ICE unit of STPS was formed less than a year ago and has already successfully prosecuted four cases of Internet Child Exploitation. The goal of the ICE unit is to investigate and prosecute any and all people in St. Thomas who are involved in the online victimization of children.