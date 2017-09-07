

CTV London





A St. Thomas man who was charged in early August with child pornography and voyeurism offences is now facing 14 additional charges.

Police have now charged him with 14 counts of child luring upon further investigation into the case.

The charges are the result of a computer forensic analysis of the man’s electronic devices.

The man attended court where he was released on conditions.

Police are not identifying the accused due to a publication ban.