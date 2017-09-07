Featured
St. Thomas man facing additional child pornography charges
A St. Thomas man is in custody following his arrest on Friday, March 10, 2017 in which an officer was injured.
CTV London
Published Thursday, September 7, 2017 9:25AM EDT
A St. Thomas man who was charged in early August with child pornography and voyeurism offences is now facing 14 additional charges.
Police have now charged him with 14 counts of child luring upon further investigation into the case.
The charges are the result of a computer forensic analysis of the man’s electronic devices.
The man attended court where he was released on conditions.
Police are not identifying the accused due to a publication ban.