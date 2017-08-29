

CTV London





St. Thomas Fire Chief Rob Broadbent has passed away following a battle with cancer.

Reports say that Broadbent, who had been on leave for most of the summer, passed away Monday following a battle with kidney cancer.

A native of St. Thomas, Broadbent served with the St. Thomas Fire deparment since he was 24 years old. He was named chief back in 2010.

There has been no word on any funeral or visitation arrangements.

In the past London fire crews have covered St. Thomas and area during similar funerals. Officials with the London Fire Department say nothing has been set in stone at this time but discussions are underway.

Broadbent was 56 years old.