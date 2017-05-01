Featured
St. Thomas apartment fire sends one man to hospital
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 3:04PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 1, 2017 3:05PM EDT
Officials are investigating a fire inside a St. Thomas apartment.
Around 1:40 p.m. Monday, police were called to 337 Talbot Street for a fire.
Once on scene, the apartment was found to be full of smoke with a working fire inside.
A 21-year old man was taken to Elgin General Hospital as a precaution.
The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.
The investigation continues.
