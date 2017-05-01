

Officials are investigating a fire inside a St. Thomas apartment.

Around 1:40 p.m. Monday, police were called to 337 Talbot Street for a fire.

Once on scene, the apartment was found to be full of smoke with a working fire inside.

A 21-year old man was taken to Elgin General Hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

The investigation continues.