

CTV London





St. Paul’s Cathedral is re-opening for services next weekend.

The date set for its first service in several months is May 14.

The cathedral has been closed since mid-November due to structural problems.

"For 185 years, St. Paul’s Cathedral has served as a gathering place for celebration, sanctuary, artistic

expression, outreach, and worship and will do so again now that the structural repairs to the trusses

that support its roof are completed," a news release says.