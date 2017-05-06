Featured
St. Paul's Cathedral to re-open following structural work
Scaffolding was set up inside St. Paul's Cathedral in August of 2016 for repair and restoration work dubbed "Project Jericho". (Natalie Quinlan / CTV London)
St. Paul’s Cathedral is re-opening for services next weekend.
The date set for its first service in several months is May 14.
The cathedral has been closed since mid-November due to structural problems.
"For 185 years, St. Paul’s Cathedral has served as a gathering place for celebration, sanctuary, artistic
expression, outreach, and worship and will do so again now that the structural repairs to the trusses
that support its roof are completed," a news release says.
