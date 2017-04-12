

CTV London





A 56-year-old woman has been arrested for attempted murder after multiple shots were fired at a rural property west of St. Marys.

Perth County OPP say a report of gunshots brought them to the property – on Line 6 in Perth South – around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman, who lives in St. Marys, was arrested at the scene. In addition to attempted murder, she is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

One person who lives on the property was home at the time, police say, but was not injured.

The complainant and the accused are known to each other.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident, but are not looking for any other suspects.