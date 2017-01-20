Featured
St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed to admissions thanks to outbreak
CTV London
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 6:06PM EST
St. Marys Memorial Hospital in the Town of St. Marys has stopped admitting new patients.
The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance announced the move Friday, citing an ongoing outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness at the hospital.
The exact cause of the illness has not yet been identified, but it is not believed to be influenza.
Patients who are showing symptoms of gastrointestinal illness have been moved away from other patients.
People can still visit hospital patients, the HPHA says, but must follow posted instructions at the facility. Anyone visiting an infected patient will also have to wear gloves and gowns while in that patient’s room.
The outbreak was first declared on Tuesday.
