A 74-year-old man from St. Marys and a 38-year-old from Arthur were pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on collision in Mapleton on Saturday afternoon.

Beverly Coveny, 74, and Trevor Vollett, 38, were identified as the two men killed in the collision.

Police said Coveny’s passenger was transported by air ambulance and remains in critical but stable

Crews on scene managed to rescue one trapped passenger who was airlifted to London hospital.

Further investigation found that the Coveny was driving a car that was towing a boat. He was travelling southbound on County 12.

Vollett was driving northbound on the same road, and when he came up over the hill, both cars collided.

Police said it is unknown why Coveny was in the wrong lane.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.