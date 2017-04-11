

CTV London





Oxford County OPP charged a driver twice at separate traffic stops within 18 minutes.

On April 7 at 10:51 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a Pontiac vehicle on Plank Line, near Ostrander Road, in South-West Oxford Township.

The male driver was issued a Provincial Offence Notice for speeding at the stop.

The night, at 11:09 p.m., another OPP officer conducted a traffic stop of the same Pontiac vehicle and driver, on Plank Line, near Curry Road in South-West Oxford Township.

The driver was issued a second ticket for speeding at that stop.

The 45-year-old Tillsonburg man is charged with two counts of speeding.