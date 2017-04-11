Featured
Speeding driver charged twice 18 minutes apart: Oxford OPP
OPP charged the same London man with driving while under suspension twice within a 22-day period in February and March of 2017.
Oxford County OPP charged a driver twice at separate traffic stops within 18 minutes.
On April 7 at 10:51 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a Pontiac vehicle on Plank Line, near Ostrander Road, in South-West Oxford Township.
The male driver was issued a Provincial Offence Notice for speeding at the stop.
The night, at 11:09 p.m., another OPP officer conducted a traffic stop of the same Pontiac vehicle and driver, on Plank Line, near Curry Road in South-West Oxford Township.
The driver was issued a second ticket for speeding at that stop.
The 45-year-old Tillsonburg man is charged with two counts of speeding.
