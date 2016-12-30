Featured
Speeding driver also impaired, St. Thomas police say
CTV London
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 2:53PM EST
A 23-year-old man with two times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, was travelling at 100 kilometres an hour, St. Thomas police allege.
Police say they attempted to stop the man at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, after an officer spotted a speeding vehicle in St. Thomas.
The officer followed the vehicle on First Avenue toward Edward Street and attempted to stop it. Police say the driver ignored the emergency lights and reached a speed of 100 kilometres an hour. They say the vehicle eventually became blocked in as a result of traffic congestion at an intersection on South Edgeware Road.
Police charged a St. Thomas man with impaired and over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.
