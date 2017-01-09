Featured
Special Weather Statement in effect for southwestern Ontario
CTV London
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 5:52AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 9, 2017 6:39PM EST
London residents aren't getting much of a break before the next winter blast is expected to hit.
London-Middlesex along with much of southwestern Ontario is under a Special Weather Statement as a warm-up is on the way.
Snow is expected to develop tonight over southwestern Ontario and move eastward towards Toronto. The snow will change to rain in the morning as temperatures increase making for a potentially messy and hazardous morning commute.
The weather system responsible is a Colorado low that will affect much of the province.
Local snowfall amounts are forecasted to be about 10cm before switching to rain.
