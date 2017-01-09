

CTV London





London residents aren't getting much of a break before the next winter blast is expected to hit.

London-Middlesex along with much of southwestern Ontario is under a Special Weather Statement as a warm-up is on the way.

Snow is expected to develop tonight over southwestern Ontario and move eastward towards Toronto. The snow will change to rain in the morning as temperatures increase making for a potentially messy and hazardous morning commute.

The weather system responsible is a Colorado low that will affect much of the province.

Local snowfall amounts are forecasted to be about 10cm before switching to rain.