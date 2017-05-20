

The Canadian Press





Sarnia's mayor is welcoming the announcement of high speed rail for the Windsor to Toronto corridor, but says there's a desperate need for immediate upgrades in southwestern Ontario.

Premier Kathleen Wynne announced Friday that the province is going ahead with an environmental assessment of the multi-billion dollar project.

Mike Bradley calls it a bit of a "re-announcement," noting it should have happened years ago. Bradley says the president of Via Rail announced in June of 2015 that passenger service would be increased to four trains a day in and out of Sarnia the following year, but it still hasn't happened.

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown says the province needs serious investments in transit, roads and infrastructure, but calls the rail announcement a gimmick and a last ditch effort before an election