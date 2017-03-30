

South Bruce OPP are searching for a suspect, but say the public should not attempt to make contact with the man if seen.

Police say the wanted man is 32-year-old Stephen Cardinale of Brant Township.

Cardinale is wanting for possession of property obtained by crime, theft over $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply.

Cardinale is white, 5-foot-7, weighing 200 pounds. He has short brown, wavy hair and blue eyes.

Investigators would like anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact the OPP immediately by dialing 911 or contacting nearest police authority. No attempt should be made to apprehend him.

OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122.