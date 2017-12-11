

CTV London





A South Bruce Peninsula Councilor charged with assaulting a fellow councilor this summer, will be allowed back in council chambers.

Craig Gammie will hire a police officer to escort him to council on December 19th.

If he did not return before year’s end, he risked losing his seat on council for being absent from meetings longer than 3 months.

He’s not been allowed in South Bruce Peninsula council chambers since allegedly assaulting Deputy Mayor Jay Kirkland back in September.

A judge has allowed Gammie’s “brief” return, in order for to temporarily retain his council seat.

Gammie is only allowed to be in chambers for a matter of minutes. Long enough to have attendance noted, and then he must leave.

His assault trial begins in August.