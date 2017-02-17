Featured
Snowmobile operator air-lifted with life-altering injuries
OPP snowmobile
CTV London
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 5:23PM EST
A 25-year-old Brockton man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a snowmobile crash.
Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, OPP were called to the crash on Concession 14 East in the Municipality of Brockton.
The victim was operating a Yamaha RX1 snowmobile across an open field when he launched the snowmobile off a row of round bales and was ejected.
He was air-lifted to a London hospital.
The crash happened on private property.
The investigation continues.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.