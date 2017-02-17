

CTV London





A 25-year-old Brockton man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a snowmobile crash.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, OPP were called to the crash on Concession 14 East in the Municipality of Brockton.

The victim was operating a Yamaha RX1 snowmobile across an open field when he launched the snowmobile off a row of round bales and was ejected.

He was air-lifted to a London hospital.

The crash happened on private property.

The investigation continues.