

CTV London





Northern Huron County and Grey-Bruce remain under a snow squall warning Thursday.

Environment Canada says snow squalls will continue off of Lake Huron Thursday and Friday.

Local amounts of snow could be up to 15 centimetres per 12 hour period.

Winds are not quite as strong as on Wednesday. As a result, blowing snow will be somewhat less widespread. However, whiteout conditions can still be expected in exposed areas at times through Friday.

The agency says to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions if you're on the roads.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

OPP are asking motorists to take the weather warnings seriously.

Police have closed Highway 21 between Port Elgin and Kincardine and Grey Road 124 between Shelburne and Singhampton.

OPP also say they dealt with 26 crashes in Perth County between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.