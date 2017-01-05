Featured
Snow squalls expected to continue through Friday in some regions
Snow squall warning for parts of Huron County and Grey-Bruce.
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 12:03PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 5, 2017 12:11PM EST
Northern Huron County and Grey-Bruce remain under a snow squall warning Thursday.
Environment Canada says snow squalls will continue off of Lake Huron Thursday and Friday.
Local amounts of snow could be up to 15 centimetres per 12 hour period.
Winds are not quite as strong as on Wednesday. As a result, blowing snow will be somewhat less widespread. However, whiteout conditions can still be expected in exposed areas at times through Friday.
The agency says to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions if you're on the roads.
Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.
OPP are asking motorists to take the weather warnings seriously.
Police have closed Highway 21 between Port Elgin and Kincardine and Grey Road 124 between Shelburne and Singhampton.
OPP also say they dealt with 26 crashes in Perth County between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.
