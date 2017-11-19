

A snow squall watch is in effect for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

Environment Canada says snow squalls will likely form to the lee of Lake Huron Sunday as northwesterly winds bring colder air into the region.

Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.



Local amounts of 15 centimetres within a 12-hour period are possible, particularly if the lake effect bands lock in for a period of time.



The snow squall activity is expected to end by Monday morning, the agency.